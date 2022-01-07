CES 2020 | MSI puts on Evangelion look for gaming systems, intros laptops with 12th Gen Intel

Taiwanese electronics brand MSI recently lifted the curtains on its latest products at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, introducing all products under the theme “MSI-Verse” that focuses on three key areas the company plans to engage more on this year – gaming, content creation, and business productivity.

Through the MSI-Verse concept, the company intends to enable users in exploring what it has in store on hardware and software solutions, initiate streaming activities and games, provide a means to dangle virtual coins that users can earn, and raffle off prizes. MSI vice president for marketing Sam Chern shared that the brand’s high-quality, low-latency performance selections can benefit 2D and 3D designers, VR users, or individuals building their own metaverse.

“Combining aesthetics and technology to make cutting-edge products has always been our mission and core value. As a premium brand, MSI has continuously evolved its gaming and creator series lines to the next level. MSI infuses different domains, including aesthetics, science, and music, to create a strong immersive atmosphere, which expresses and even stimulates our understanding of the universe, leading us into a new era of the metaverse,” said Chern.

Some of MSI’s new products include the MSI Stealth GS77 Gaming Laptop equipped with the new 12th generation Intel Core processors, the MSI Raider GE76 Gaming Laptop touting the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series graphics, the MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition Gaming Laptop for the fans of Tom Clancy’s upcoming tactical shooter, the MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 Gaming Desktop with the futuristic look and latest internal hardware, and a cloud gaming rig called MSI MAG Trident S 5M Cloud Gaming Desktop with the exclusive Game Stadium application.

MSI also introduced a display product called MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD Gaming Monitor designed for both console and PC gaming.

Meanwhile, the company also updated three motherboard series that provide both DDR4 and DDR5 versions – the MSI Intel H670, B660, and H610 series motherboards. These three features up to 14 Duet Rail Power System, Memory Boost, optimized thermal solutions, 2.5G LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, and USB 3.2 Gen2 x2.

Finally, the Evangelion Unit-01’s iconic purple and green color scheme is coming to MSI’s motherboards, liquid coolers, power supply, and PC cases. MSI x EVANGELION e:PROJECT Co-branding Edition is intended to give more aesthetic freedom to DIY users in building their own Evangelion-inspire gaming rigs.