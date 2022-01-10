Chimeraland goes live, to open gates for first limited-time event

Level Infinite, Tencent’s newest publishing division, has officially lifted the curtains for its open world sandbox RPG title for mobile devices called Chimeraland. The game features highly-customizable characters, an open map with four continents stretching for nine billion square feet in a globe-shaped world, large-scale mythical creatures, and a versatile weapons system that changes with the user’s preferences.

During the opening of the server, players can expect exclusive milestone achievement rewards that include an in-game pet, rare frames and titles which will be unobtainable after January 31st, a significant amount of the game’s currency, limited-time outfits, epic grade weapons, and a 14-day sign-in bonus.

Players are also encouraged to rack massive amounts of EXP points by participating in the “Rocket Liftoff” event area, and participate during the Snoweve Party event that will run from January 13 until January 26. This limited-time event will include activities like challenging Draknir, accessing the Snoweve Shop, and joining the Snoweve Wish.

In the game, players can freely select among 18 races, a feature that is purely cosmetic and has no bearing to actual gameplay. They will then proceed at selecting which of the three continents (East-mount, West-mount, and South-mount) they begin their journeys from.

Inter-continental travel, however, will not come by easily in the game, that is why Chimeraland recommends friends to start from the same continent for added convenience. At the center of these three continents is the Central-mount, or what is known to be the PvP area.

The game boasts a plethora of daily tasks to perform in order to engage its audience. Some of the current ones include daily hunting trials, clan quests, open world totem trials, capturing and incubating pets, challenging the Grand Giant Beast, mining, and participating in the Treasure Charm trial.