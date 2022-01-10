Shakey’s taps HR tech from Darwinbox to manage worker lifecycle

Restaurant chain Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures said it has partnered with Singapore-headquartered Darwinbox to empower its employees with HR tech to bring in operational efficiency and improve business productivity.

Darwinbox is expected to help Shakey’s thrive in a post-Covid world by managing its human resources effectively from hire to retire.

“PIZZA is ultimately a guest-centric business where people are front and center. When our people are well-cared for, it flows through to our guests. Guest-centricity begins at home, thus, investing in our people is a key pillar in delivering sustainable growth. Our partnership with Darwinbox is a validation to this commitment,” said Vicente Gregorio, president and chief executive officer of PIZZA.

Last year, the company rolled out a program to bring store employees closer to their place of work and reduce their travel time. To date, more than 90% of PIZZA’s workforce is within 30 minutes away from their place of work.

Darwinbox said Shakey’s Pizza now has the ability to complement its work environment with tech infrastructure that manages the entire employee lifecycle.

With more than 1,000 employees under one virtual roof, Darwinbox said it is now possible for PIZZA to keep record of its employees, provide feedback, and ensure an impeccable employee experience for everyone.

Further, performance management, leave and attendance management, recruitment, analytics and reporting are some of the key areas in the HCM suite that the food chain plans to adopt over the coming months.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with one of the leading restaurant brands in the Philippines. By providing PIZZA with a digital platform for all their HR needs, we are enabling an uninterrupted and frictionless experiences for employees across its multiple stores, and for the company, it means improved efficiency and productivity,” said Jayant Paleti, co-founder of Darwinbox.

He added: “We have a lot to look forward to in the first phase of this partnership. With a one-stop-shop for feedback, advanced analytics, company-wide engagement surveys, amongst other things, Shakey’s will find it easier to run smoother HR operations to yield momentous outcomes.”

The HRMS implementation is expected to go live this quarter as aligned with PIZZA’s reopening moves for 2022. The company is investing in store network expansion and more than 30 new stores already built in 2021.