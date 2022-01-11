DICT acting chief leads oath-taking of ICT countryside advocates

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) acting secretary Emmanuel Rey R. Caintic led on Tuesday, Jan. 11, the oath-taking and induction ceremony of the new officers and Board of Trustees of the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) via video conference.

The new NICP officers taking their virtual oath before DICT acting chief Manny Caintic (bottom right)

“The collaboration of the DICT and the NICP is vital in developing the ICT industry, especially in the countryside. As longtime partners, we have jointly strived to achieve our shared goal of promoting and bettering the ICT development in the country,” Caintic said.

“We are confident that the new leadership will further our shared goal of bringing more jobs and opportunities for the Filipino people through ICT development. We will continue to support your programs and we look forward to more collaboration with NICP,” he added.

The NICP is the national umbrella organization of all ICT Councils in the country. The ICT councils aim to promote their localities as investment hubs for ICT-enabled jobs and industries.

Outgoing NICP president — and now vice president—Michael Tiu Lim expressed his positive outlook for the new set of officers:

“I’m glad that a lot of new blood have come in — new and old blood. I think I would like to congratulate and recognize all the officers for the past two years who have worked hard to bring NICP back to its former glory and I look forward to the current board to make it fly. And having said that, things are looking good for everyone and I’m glad DICT’s here with us, of course- Secretary Manny and Ma’am Emmy. We look forward to have fruitful relationship with DICT for the next two years,” Lim said.

Newly elected president Mary Joy Abueg asked her fellow officers and directors to work together and build a friendly relationship with the ICT councils to bring more new members from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“We will continue to empower improve, capacitate, and adhere needs of our stakeholders. No pandemic, typhoon, nor any disaster will prevent us from achieving our vision,”.

The DICT and the NICP had collaborated on numerous programs in the past, including the Digital Government Awards, Cluster conferences like the MIN-CON, VICTOR, CLICKON; The NICP Summit, and the Digital Cities and Provinces Program.

“The NICP has always been a very active partner of DICT in terms of promoting countryside development since its inception. As you are now in your 14th year, we look forward to continue working with everyone to implement more programs and initiatives,” said Emmy Lou Delfin, director of the department’s ICT Industry and Development Bureau (IIDB).

The committee directors taking their oath

Aside from Abueg (from Palaweño ICT Association) and Tiu (from Zamboanga ICT Council), the other officers are Arrish Altavano of Albay ICT Association (secretary), Cherry Mae Busa of Caraga ICT Council (treasurer) and Roberto Tinsay of Malaybalay ICT Council (auditor).

Committee directors are composed of Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, Samuel Matunog, Roberto Enriquez, Bryan Joseph Banzon, Mary Lucetter Dela Rosa, Tyrone Paynor, and Efren Daniel De Leon.

Council members include Teresita Leabres of Cavite ICT Council Inc., Jessraf Palmares of Iloilo Federation for Information Technology (IFIT) Inc., Hajee Birth Aquino of Bacolod-Negros Occidental Federation for Information and Communications Technology (BNEFIT), Roehl Ramon Gurango of Capiz ICT Council, and Exuperto P. Cabataña of Cebu IT-BPM Organization (CIBO).

They will be holding office for a term of two years, expiring in 2024.