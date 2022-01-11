Epson PH: Buying cheap fake inks costlier in the long run

Japanese tech giant Epson said buying counterfeit inks sold at relatively lower prices comes with a lot of risks that will lead to more problems in the future. These issues can be costly and troublesome to deal with, the company said.

So, why exactly should consumers avoid unauthentic inks for their Epson printers? Here are the reasons:

Risk of using counterfeit inks

Using counterfeit inks might damage the printhead and main board of the printer because they’re not compatible with each other. Instead of enjoying a seamless printing experience, they will find themselves making a trip to the repair shop to have their Epson printers repaired. They will realize soon after that they’re not actually saving money by choosing the cheaper option, and only leads to higher maintenance costs in the long run.

In addition, when Epson technicians see that they’re not using genuine Epson inks when they come for a repair, it will render their product warranty void. This will lead to more unnecessary costs.

How to identify authentic Epson ink bottles

Those selling counterfeit inks have made it a lot more challenging to identify unauthentic products by copying the original products’ packaging as closely as possible. To help consumers determine which bottles are genuine, here are some features they should look for in the packaging: