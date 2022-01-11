Globe temporarily closes select stores as Covid cases soar

With Covid cases surging in record numbers, Globe Telecom said it has announced the temporary closure of select stores in NCR and other areas, as.

Globe said it was not spared from the current challenges of rising community infections, adding that move is being done to ensure the safety of customers and store personnel.

The list of Globe Stores that will be temporarily closed are as follows:

Closed until January 11

Lucky Chinatown, Binondo, Manila

PowerPlant Mall, Makati City

Robinsons Magnolia, Quezon City

Shangri-La, Mandaluyong City

SM City Novaliches, Quezon City

SM City Sta. Mesa, Quezon City

SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City

Closed until January 12

Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces

ICONIC Globe Store, BGC, Taguig City –

Market Market, Taguig City

SM Center Lemery, Lemery

SM City Bacoor

SM City Batangas, Batangas City

SM City Marikina, Marikina City

SM City Masinag, Antipolo City

SM City Taytay, Rizal

Closed until January 13

Nepo Mall, Dagupan

SM City Lipa, Batangas

SM City Naga, Naga City

SM City Rosario, Cavite

Closed until January 14

D’Mall, Boracay, Aklan

Festival Supermall, Muntinlupa City

Robinsons Galleria, Quezon City

The District Imus, Imus

Closed until January 15

SM City Lucena, Lucena City –

SM Molino, Bacoor

SM City Santa Rosa, Sta. Rosa City

SM City Urdaneta Central, Urdaneta City

Closed until January 16

AliMall, Quezon City

Gaisano Grand Fiesta Mall, Cebu

SM City East Ortigas

SM City Valenzuela, Valenzuela City

Closed until January 17

SM City Clark, Angeles, Pampanga

Closed until further notice

SM City Bacolod, Bacolod City

SM City Baguio, Baguio City

Globe said select stores will be open to handle important transactions. This includes plan application, upgrade, renewal, and reactivation; device pick-up, change ownership, change SIM, device return and replacement, bills payments, GCash cash-ins, and prepaid products.

“Even as we strive to maintain our service level standards, the reality is that our employees and partners are also human beings. They go through the same challenges as members of the community with rising infections. We sincerely ask for the understanding of our customers,” said Beck Eclipse, Globe chief customer experience officer.

Globe said it continues to enhance its contactless digital channels to ensure that essential services are up and available amid the surge in Covid cases.

“We are encouraging our customers to utilize our digital channels in the safety of their homes. We continue to innovate on all our channels so we can serve them at this time when they need us most,” added Eclipse.

As part of this effort, Globe is transitioning its old GlobeOne app to the new GlobeOne app to improve customers’ experience and enable them to get the support they need in just a few taps.

With the old app, postpaid customers can submit service requests like reconnection and change plan. In the meantime, prepaid customers can use the new GlobeOne app to buy load or promos, track their data usage, and redeem Globe Rewards.

More transactions will be available in the new GlobeOne app in the coming months. The new GlobeOne app may be downloaded via App Store or Google Play.

In addition, Globe EasyHub all-in-one digital kiosks are open to allow customers to shop, pay, explore, and even access information on how to request customer service support in Globe’s mobile platforms.

EasyHub can be found in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM Manila, and Robinson’s Place Bacolod City. Customers may also download the updated GlobeOne app for free on Google Playstore and App store to be able to pay manage their Globe accounts.

Meanwhile, broadband customers may continue to use the Globe At Home app to book a technician visit, view and pay their bills, upgrade their plan, and buy volume boost. Globe said that technicians are ready to help with broadband connection concerns within 24-48 hours upon request.

Globe At Home customers can also join Viber communities where they can get tips, updates on offers and maintenance activities, and more. At present, there are eight Viber communities catering to customers from Alabang villages, Ayala Westgrove, Cavite, Cebu, Naga, Legazpi, Davao, and Valenzuela.

Alternatively, customers may report concerns through Globe’s Digital Assistant at 211 or (02)7-730-1000, or on Facebook Messenger. Concerns raised through these channels will be attended to within 24-48 hours, Globe said.