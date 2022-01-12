Converge unveils video game in upgraded Vision Xperience Box

Broadband fiber provider Converge ICT Solutions has announced the addition of a new feature to the Vision Xperience Box: a family game called “Conrad’s Happy City”.

In July 2021, Converge launched Vision Xperience Box, add-on service to its fiber offering, in partnership with Pacific Kabelnet, allowing its subscribers to enjoy multi-genre TV programs and shows in the comfort of their homes.

Converge said it is the first ISP in the country to introduce an online branded game. It was brought to life by mgames, Mineski Global’s social gaming platform with over 200 exclusive casual games.

In the game, Converge’s Mascot Conrad has a mission to keep the city happy — one Internet connection at a time. As Conrad jumps over communities, each sad gray house turns into a vibrant and happy home powered by Converge FiberX Internet connectivity.

Through the game, Converge said families can bond more with each other without investing on expensive game consoles. It is also much better as it brings the real experience of playing video games on the big screen.

Enabled by Wi-Fi or bluetooth, the box does not require connectivity to any cable wires and can be connected to a mouse, gamepad, keypad, and other devices.

Aside from the newly added feature, Vision customers can enjoy rewards and incentives as they play the game. Players with the best scores in the leaderboard may enjoy Converge limited edition merchandise.

Converge customers can enjoy playing the game and watching their favorite shows and movies for as low as P99/month for 65 channels and P299/month for 82 channels.

The new service comes with security features and artificial intelligence that provide one-click access to channels, Google apps, online games, and OTT apps like HBO Go, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Spotify.

Meanwhile, Converge subscribers with an existing Vision Xperience Box do not need to purchase another box to play the game — an automatic gaming feature software upgrade will be notified on their screens.

“Just like the game’s mission, Converge remains committed to resolving our fellow Filipinos’ problem of bad online experience — one household at a time. Whether through our pure end-to-end fiber backbone or our value-added services, we will continue to delight customers at every touchpoint possible,” added Converge chief operations officer Jesus Romero.