Samsung’s Fan Edition for Galaxy S21 is finally out

Electronics brand Samsung is starting 2022 with the launch of the 5G-powered Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, packing a larger screen real estate, Android 12 out of the box, longer battery life, and four new colorways. Unfortunately, it is also equipped with a new but underwhelming telephoto lens and lacks 8K quality recording.

Compared to last year’s Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, the Fan Edition retains screen resolution but loses a fraction of the pixels-per-inch density from its predecessor. The processor is still the same 5nm Exynos 2100 and fast wireless charging is still at 15W capacity.

Despite having a larger 32MP front-facing camera, the trade-off lies in the absence of Dual Pixel Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) and dual-video call. The Fan Edition’s audio department is also now missing AKG’s seal of approval, and the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is now just an optical reader.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has an improved Night Mode setting and a bonus dual recording feature designed for vlogging enthusiasts. It also features an aluminum frame and IP68 dust and water resistance, 120Hz screen refresh rate, Corning gorilla Glass Victus protection, One UI 4 platform, Bixby commands and Samsung Pay, stereo speakers, and a 25W charging 4500mAh battery.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G, available via Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores and Authorized Samsung Stores, Lazada, Shopee, Abenson.com and MemoXpress Online, is priced at P38,990 (128GB) and P41,990 (256GB) respectively. It comes in Olive, Lavender, White, and Graphite colorways.