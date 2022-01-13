GCash rolls out new feature allowing Pinoys to pay on installments

E-wallet provider GCash has launched a new feature called GGives that allows users to shop and pay through installments for up to 12 months with no downpayment and processing fees.

GGives also allows qualified users to pay for big-ticket items as much as P25,000 on installments for as long as 12 months.

The new app feature also allows select subscribers to choose to pay up to 24 installments or “gives” twice a month to make it more affordable and flexible for subscribers during paydays.

“GCash is committed to helping Filipinos have access to solutions that help them attain financial freedom so they can live better lives. This new feature from GCash extends the purchasing power of our users, helping them have better and safer lifestyles and a financially inclusive future,” said GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon.

The new feature is available to users with a high GScore on the GCash app. For qualified users, they may activate their GGives in three steps and use it in over 26,000 stores via Scan QR.

On the GCash app, shoppers can buy from The SM Store, Puregold, 7-Eleven, Ministop, Shell Select, S&R Pizza, KFC, Nike, Power Mac Center, Mercury Drug, Southstar Drug, Watsons, and many more.