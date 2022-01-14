AWS taps AMD for high performance cloud computing

Amazon Web Services recently announced the expansion of its AMD EPYC processor-based offerings with the availability of the new Amazon EC2 Hpc6a instances, powered by 3rd generation AMD EPYC processors that provide a 65% boost in performance compared to the current Amazon EC2 instances in the market.

Designed specifically for high performance computing (HPC) workloads in the cloud, Amazon EC2 Hpc6a enables customers to run workloads that require compute-intensive HPC like genomics, computational fluid dynamics, weather forecasting, financial risk modeling, EDA for semiconductor design, computer-aided engineering, and seismic imaging.

AMD Server Business senior vice president and general manager Dan McNamara shared that AMD’s work with AWS symbolizes the company’s commitment to powering “cutting edge” technology in the HPC industry. McNamara is known for bolstering the adoption of the earlier 2nd generation AMD EPYC processors built for high-performance cloud server solutions with AMD’s enterprise and ecosystem partners.

“Our processors power all levels of HPC, from exa-scale systems in research laboratories to flexible HPC cloud computing instances like the new Amazon EC2 Hpc6a instances. AMD EPYC processors provide a powerful solution for Amazon EC2 customers that need access to impressive HPC performance and cloud scalability for their workloads,” he explained.

For Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud vice president David Brown, however, the Amazon EC2 Hpc6a instances powered by 3rd generation AMD EPYC processors present flexibility that empowers organizations to run HPC workloads with high compute power requirements. Some of the other advantages customers can leverage on include fast memory and storage performance, and a high level of inter-instance communication.

“We’re excited to continue our collaboration with AMD and add another crucial AMD EPYC instance to the Amazon EC2 portfolio.”

The Amazon EC2 Hpc6a instances powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors are currently available today in US East (Ohio) and AWS GovCloud (US-West), but is planned for an AWS Region launch in the near future.