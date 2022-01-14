Fintech firm Plentina partners with PICK.A.ROO delivery app

Fintech company Plentina has added PICK.A.ROO, a lifestyle delivery app with more than 1,300 brands, to its lineup of merchants.

Filipinos can download the Plentina app and avail of loans for PICK.A.ROO grocery and shop vouchers, subject to their credit limit with Plentina.

They can then visit the PICK.A.ROO app, select the items that they want to purchase, and apply their vouchers upon checkout. The items they purchase are delivered to their doorstep.

Among the grocery and shop merchants of PICK.A.ROO are S&R, Shopwise, All Day, The Marketplace, Robinsons Supermarket, Baby Company, True Value, and Dyson, among others.

“Through PICK.A.ROO, get everything delivered in one hour, checkout from many stores in just one click, and access over 1300+ stores and essentials in just one app,” said PICK.A.ROO chief executive Crystal Gonzalez.

“We’ve partnered with the most-requested brands that offer top quality products delivered on-demand. Real convenience comes from having an easy to use app, easy to find brands, easy access single checkout, and on demand delivery for all your needs.”

She added: “Time is of the essence, and that’s why we take care of delivering the goods our users need, so that they can have more time to live life on their own terms. We are excited to partner with Plentina, so we can offer PICK.A.ROO customers digital options to buy now and pay later for groceries and shops.”

Earl Valencia, chief business officer and co-founder of Plentina, said PICK.A.ROO and Plentina share the common goal of giving users fast and convenient payment options for customers.

“With this partnership, we are delighted to be able to give our Plentina customers access to more options for their important purchases, such as groceries and shops through the comprehensive list of PICK.A.ROO merchants,” Valencia said.

After downloading the app, Plentina users can apply for a credit increase in the app by submitting additional documents. Plentina offers flat service and late fees and no interest on their loan offers.

Plentina said it has surpassed 100,000 downloads since its launch just last year. Last April, it announced a multi-million dollar seed funding round led by top Silicon Valley and local investors.