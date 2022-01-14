Pinay fan gets free home renovation from Xiaomi

A girl from the Philippines named Daniela recently became one of the three lucky fans of Xiaomi who got selected for the Xiaomi Home Renovation Campaign.

The global campaign called Xiaomi Renovation is organized by the Xiaomi Community where fans can get randomly selected for a free home renovation using Xiaomi AIoT or Artificial intelligence of things products.



Daniela’s home, which she shares with her parents, got a makeover featuring the Xiaomi Pad 5, Mi TV, Redmi Watch 2 Lite, Air Purifier Pro H, Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L, and Mi Vacuum Mop Pro.

Xiaomi fans from across the globe still have a chance in getting their own home renovation by joining the ongoing campaign through this link and tell Xiaomi about themselves and their home.