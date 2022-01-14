Toyota PH to debut new hybrid RAV4 this February

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) announced on Friday, Jan. 14, that it will launch the hybrid variant of the RAV4 in the Philippines next month.

The new RAV4 model is the fifth Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) in its lineup following the introduction of the Corolla Cross HEV in 2020. The RAV4 was last refreshed in 2019.

“The rapid succession of Toyota’s HEV model introductions in the country is an indicator that hybrid cars are now mainstream. Filipinos are ready for energy efficient mobility options with less emissions, and hybrids offer choices that are practical and ready to use in our existing infrastructure and road conditions,” said Sherwin Chualim, TMP’s first vice president for vehicle sales operations.

Last December, TMP launched the New Camry HEV for the luxury sedan segment. The launch of the RAV4 HEV will bring TMP’s total hybrid models to five, adding up to the pioneering Prius, Corolla Altis HEV and Corolla Cross HEV.

On top of the self-charging hybrid technology (no need to plug in) the new RAV4 HEV is expected to carry more innovation and technology like advanced safety features such as the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) development.

The new model’s suggested retail price is expected to start at P2,157,000.