Local BPO reports continued ramp hiring amid pandemic

By adapting to the new work environments required in the Covid-19 era, business process outsourcing company iQor remains steadfast in recruiting employees within the Iloilo community who are geared to provide customer service for a global clientele.

The company credits its success of supporting the increase of work-from-home opportunities for 2021 to its digital technology innovations, performance-driven employees, and its cloud-based platform that enabled iQor to launch 18,000 work-at-home customer support agents in just 19 days during the onset of the pandemic.

iQor has plans to leverage on IT-BPO’s potential revenue growth of $29 billion and 160,000 employment opportunities according to a statement by the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP). In the previous year, the managed services provider was also awarded by enterprise software solutions firm Nice with the Judges Choice Award for all-around performance in customer experience.

“When the pandemic struck, we were challenged with the continuity of work and processes. iQor’s infrastructure is designed to allow work-in-office and work-from-home at the same time. Thus, transitioning to work-from-home became fast and easy because the iQor solution is highly secure and allows rapid deployment. It is scalable with little to no device constraints,” shared Rod Hoddinott iQor’s senior vice president and general manager for digital and emerging technology.

Meanwhile, iQor senior director of operations Tony Rizkallah explained the reason behind the company’s growing presence in Iloilo where it initiated new positions in the thousands for 2021 alone. Building the local workforce is also boosted by what iQor views in Iloilo as a “thriving and job-conducive environment.”

“We are committed to building up people by changing their lives and giving them better opportunities. We also build the communities they belong to. Prior to the pandemic, we conducted outreach activities, like giving out grocery bags and school supplies to barangays that need them the most. This is one of the core values of being an iQorian, we believe in the need to give back.”

In 2021, its workforce in Iloilo grew by more than 37%. The company also intends to ramp up its hiring efforts this year, with a projected growth of 20 percent for its telco account alone. Other local iQor contact centers include Pampanga, Davao, Dasmarinas, Laguna, and Negros.