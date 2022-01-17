Globe users can now convert unused data to help Typhoon Odette victims

Globe Telecom said its subscribers can now convert their data into Rewards points that can be donated to help families and communities affected by Typhoon Odette.

Starting last Jan. 15, Globe customers can go to the Rewards section of the new GlobeOne app and tap convert data from the account of their choice.

Data conversion is as follows:

1GB = P10

5GB = P50

10GB = P100

Donations will be used in the relief efforts of partner organizations Ayala Foundation, GMA Kapuso Foundation, Rise Against Hunger Philippines, Tzu Chi Foundation, ABS-CBN Foundation, and PGH Foundation, in areas hit by Typhoon Odette.

“Our aim is to arm our customers with as many options as possible to help and reach our kababayans affected by Typhoon Odette — all from the safety of their homes. This first-in-the-industry Data-As-Currency offer gives our customers means not only to maximize their data subscriptions, but also extend a helping hand,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe chief commercial officer.

Mobile customers both prepaid and postpaid, as well as home broadband customers both prepaid and volume-based postpaid, can convert their points into donations via the new GlobeOne app.