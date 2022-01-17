Oracle’s cloud business gains traction in Southeast Asia

Since its inception in 2016, Oracle’s cloud services platform has grown from a single-region presence with three core services – compute, storage, and networking, to offering more than 70 services across 29 global cloud regions. In fact, in 2020 alone, the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure launched around 400 new features and enhancements for its customers.

For Southeast Asia, the company is reporting continued growth momentum since more customers are now looking for a cloud infrastructure that offers higher performance, a built-in security system, and better returns for investment.

Aside from the short-term benefits of moving into the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the customer base of Oracle is also leveraging in on how cloud can position their respective businesses more competitively for the long-term.

The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications on a highly-performing environment with minimal downtime.

Enterprises with mission critical workloads, developing new lines of business, seeking to improve user experience, shooting for lower costs can benefit from Oracle’s cloud platform.

By opening Oracle Cloud Singapore Region, roughly 100 customers are now onboard the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure including the City Government of Baguio, Fujifilm Business Innovation Asia Pacific, and iFoundries.

These customers gain flexibility to pick which architecture suits their needs since they are given access to the full suite of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud VMware solution.

“We have witnessed tremendous growth in the business last year. As customers continue to innovate and modernise on Oracle Cloud, they are realising that not all clouds are the same. Customers recognise that we provide an easy and fast alternative for migrating their enterprise applications,” said Chin Ying Loong, regional managing director, Asean and South Asia Growing Economies (SAGE), Oracle.

One local use case of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is how Baguio City’s Tourism and Special Events Office used the platform to scale up its Baguio Visitors Information & Travel Assistance (VISITA) online registration system and mobile application. The system went live on the new cloud region within ten days.

Moving forward, there are plans to collaborate with Cloudflare to eliminate data transfer fees, reinvigorate the open-source database market with the addition of HeatWave with MySQL Autopilot, and add a new collection of AI services to help developers easily apply AI to applications without requiring data science experts.