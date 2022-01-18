E-sports startup appoints SG-based exec as president, co-founder

Nexplay, an e-sports ecosystem and technology startup founded by Filipinos, has announced that early investor Miguel Bernas will take on a more active senior leadership role as president and co-founder.

Nexplay president and co-founder Miguel Bernas

In his new position, Bernas will lead strategy and corporate governance, as well as spearhead fundraising as the company moves towards its Series A investment round.

A veteran executive and business leader, Bernas brings over 25 years of global media industry experience, having worked with media brands such as television networks MTV, CNBC, Singapore’s Mediacorp, and digital media pioneer Yahoo.

He has also led marketing teams in global and the Asia Pacific roles at Nokia, Singtel, and PayPal.

Based in Singapore, his work in driving revenue, building brands, and growing audiences has earned him a number of industry accolades in the city state.

“Miguel has been part of our team, backing us when all we had was a prototype and being one of our earliest investors,” said Gabriel Benito, CEO and founder of Nexplay.

“To have him step up into a more active role and bring his global media experience to Nexplay will be a huge benefit to the team.”

Already operationally profitable with revenues growing at 150 percent year-on-year, the gaming tech startup is looking to bolster its e-sports ecosystem and enhance its professional e-sports teams and content creator offerings to brands and advertisers.

“The games industry in the region and in the Philippines is at an inflection point,” said Bernas. “Aside from further expanding our e-sports ecosystem, we also plan to venture into the high-growth area of Web3.0, NFTs and blockchain gaming. In the same way that games leaped from arcades to the home, from desktop devices to mobile handsets and from offline to online, blockchain technology will be the next revolution in gaming.”