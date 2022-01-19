Aeta community in Batangas gets solar-powered sewing package from DOST

An Aeta community in San Luis, Batangas recently received from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) a solar-powered sewing machine and solar power system, which the indigenous group is intending to use to establish a sewing enterprise in the area.

Photo from DOST

The DOST’s Batangas office installed the off-grid solar power system in the Aeta community on December 15, 2021 and turned over the sewing equipment on January 18, 2022.

Manual sewing machines were also provided to ensure productivity of the community enterprise. To operationalize the sewing services enterprise of the community, a technology transfer training on the use of equipment and on dressmaking will be conducted on the last week of January this year.

Photo from DOST

According to Zosimo Magtibay, chieftain of the community, the installation of the off-grid solar power system has allowed them to charge their mobile devices and emergency lights.

“Napakalaking tulong po nitong solar (power system) na kaloob sa amin. Dati po dumadayo pa kami sa baba para maki-charge, ngayon po ay dito na kami lalo ang mga kabataan,” he said.

Solar lights, sewing kits, and sewing starter packs were also provided to the community.

Photo from DOST

Aside from technology transfer training, the DOST said it also intends to provide business-related trainings to equip the community with the principles and strategies to grow their sewing services enterprise. — John Maico M. Hernandez