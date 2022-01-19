HP opens physical store to highlight modern commerce innovations

Tech brand HP has decided to showcase its vision for “modern omnichannel commerce” by opening the HP Experience Hub in Malaysia, a decision that the company considers as a play for the retail market in Southeast Asian countries.

The hub in Kuala Lumpur is a combination of a typical HP flagship physical store and what the brand calls an online-to-offline (O2O) experiential retail platform intended to attract technology buyers.

Based on HP’s observation, 2021 drastically changed consumer behavior. The new norm is that customers are now looking for more hyper-personal experiences that seamlessly bridge the gap between digital and physical platforms, whether it is online or offline engagement.

This physical hub connects to HP’s 82 online stores spread initially across Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore, with plans to launch in Thailand and Vietnam by March this year. This project is in collaboration with Thunder Match Technology Sdn Bhd, Shopee, and Lazada.

“We are on a mission to serve the customer segment of one, with the HP Experience Hub evolving the modern omnichannel commerce journey to be hyper-personal and seamless across all channels. The result is a consistent deeper online and offline engagement to excite customers, validate decisions, and provide reassurance, confidence and trust in HP technology,” said David Tan, head of Channels and Supplies, Greater Asia, HP.

Through the HP Experience Hub, online consumers can instantly be connected to a team of HP product experts based at the “X-Hub” called HP Live Advisors, or join livestreams regarding new HP products via the HP Virtual Showroom.

Customers at the physical location of X-Hub access personalization services such as custom engraving and printing, as well as connect to in-store HP Live Advisors directly for any inquiries. The store can be found at the Pavilion Bukit Jalil (Level 4), in Kuala Lumpur.