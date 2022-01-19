Report: Smart top telco, iPhone 13 fastest device, Caloocan speediest city

A report by Internet metric firm Ookla based on its Speedtest tool has revealed that Smart Communications had the highest Speed Score (68.78) among the three mobile operators in the Philippines during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other highlights of the report include:

Smart also had the fastest median 5G download speed in the Philippines during Q4 2021 at 220.89 Mbps, much faster than Globe’s 117.93 Mbps.

Competition for the fastest popular device wasn’t close during Q4 2021, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max dominating the closest competitor — the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G — for fastest median download at 113.82 Mbps to 78.89 Mbps.