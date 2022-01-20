Bicam body approves proposed regulation of e-cigarette, vape products

A bicameral conference (bicam) committee of the House of Representatives and the Senate approved on Wednesday, Jan. 19, the report on the disagreeing provisions of House Bill 9007 and Senate Bill 2239, which would regulate use of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products, as well as novel tobacco products such as e-cigarettes.

Photo from Congress

This was after deliberation by the House contingent led by Valenzuela representative Wes Gatchalian and the Senate panel headed by Sen. Ralph Recto, who ensured that recommendations made by concerned agencies and stakeholders were incorporated in the bicam report.

Recto noted that, while Congress intends to push for the shift from smoking to vaping, the bill does not back its promotion “as a lifestyle.”

With this, posts, messages, or images by manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers that encourage the purchase and use of vape products would be prohibited.

Additionally, the Department of Health would be tasked to prescribe guidelines on the implementation of smoking and vaping restriction awareness campaigns.

As for the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), it would be tasked to consult with the Food and Drug Administration in setting technical standards for the safety, consistency, and quality of the vape products.

Manufacturers, distributors, importers, and sellers would then be given an 18-month transitory period from the issuance of the implementing rules and regulations to comply with the requirements of this measure. This would include the registration of the vape products with the DTI.

The report would now be up for ratification by both the House and the Senate when sessions resume.