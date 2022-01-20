Garmin brings voice control to Venu 2 series

Garmin Philippines’ advanced health monitoring smartwatch series has recently been updated with the arrival of the new Venu 2 Plus GPS smartwatch, bringing with it a suite of features like smart home device control, voice assistant commands, instant health reports, and up to nine days of battery life.

With the voice assistant feature alone, Venu 2 Plus users can send texts using speech dictation, take voice calls, pair with a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone, or access weather and diary information.

“To support Filipinos’ drive to have a more active lifestyle where multi-tasking is crucial, Garmin presents a smartwatch that can give users the ability to answer calls or send texts without digging through their pocket or bag. Garmin lets its user focus on their workout with the Venu 2 Plus’ on-device voice capabilities, on top of the signature features that the popular Venu 2 series is known for,” said Garmin Asia director Scoppen Lin.

The voice assistant control feature of the Venu 2 Plus has compatibility with Siri, Google Assistant, and Bixby. Meanwhile, the all-day health monitoring tracker covers the user’s heart rate, blood oxygen, breathing, calorie intake, stress levels, several women health functions, and even hydration.

For fitness buffs, the Venu 2 Plus also offers on-screen animated workouts that demonstrate proper movement, advanced strength training for scaling workout repetitions, built-in high intensity interval training guide, and even a tailored workout plan created by one of Garmin’s own fitness coaches.

Other features include automatic incident detection during outdoor activities, manually triggered assistance alerts that notify emergency contacts with the user’s location, a 43mm watch case built with stainless steel bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and three color variants – Black, Ivory and Powder Gray.

The Venu 2 Plus retails for P25,695 and the first 75 customers will receive a free Garmin Tote Bag. It can be purchased via Garmin Brand Stores, kinetic.com.ph, Lazada, Shopee and Garmin PH Viber Community.