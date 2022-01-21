Globe says it is first telco in Asia to debut Eco-SIM cards

Globe Telecom announced on Friday, Jan. 21, that it has become the first mobile operator in Asia to offer Eco-SIM cards for its postpaid mobile customers.

Together with its technology partner Thales, Globe said it has deployed Eco-SIM cards starting last November 2021. It is made from 100% recycled materials including polystyrene waste from refrigerators.

SIM cards are among the smallest consumer items in the world, weighing around 4 grams each. However, with approximately 4.5 billion SIM cards manufactured every year, their combined weight represents an estimated 20,000 tons of plastic and other polymers, or the equivalent weight of 4000 jeepneys.

“The Eco-SIM card is small, but it has a big impact on plastic and polymer waste and is another example of how we innovate to drive change. We are excited to partner with Globe on this pioneering initiative in the Philippines with a goal to roll it out throughout Asia,” said Jon Cahilig, head of mobile connectivity solutions for Asia at Thales Digital Identity & Security.

“In order for us to truly move the needle in the fight against climate change, we all must take on the responsibility to act sustainably. This partnership with the Thales Group not only enables us to come up with a solution for our telco business, but it also gives our customers the opportunity to step up and choose to live more sustainably,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe chief sustainability officer and SVP for corporate communications.

In 2018, Globe was also the first in the country to introduce electronic SIMs or eSIM, as another alternative to the physical SIM cards. eSIMs are digital SIMs embedded in compatible mobile phone models, allowing its users to manage multiple profiles using different mobile numbers on just one device and effortlessly switch lines that fit their purpose. It also allows gadgets like smartphones and smartwatches to be connected under one mobile number.