PSA claims 100% accuracy in data collection via digital tools

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the digitalization of the civil registry system through tablet-based mode data collection has resulted in a 100-percent accuracy of data collection and timely release of survey results as it eliminated the manual data encoding.

Photo from Freepik.com

The PSA conducted its fourth quarter 2021 customer satisfaction survey (CSS) for the civil registry system (CRS) outlets in Metro Manila covering the central outlet at East Avenue, Quezon City; Caloocan, Makati, Muntinlupa, Pasay, Pasig, and Valenzuela with 100-percent response rate from the 952 randomly selected respondents.

The survey also revealed that the digitalization of data collection of responses of clients in the CRS outlets across Metro Manila has expedited the face-to-face interview of respondents.

The demographic characteristics of respondents by outlet location reported that 637 or 67 percent of the total respondents were females while 315 or 33.1% were males. Most of the respondents reside in NCR (759 or 79.7%), 19.9 percent reside outside NCR while 0.4 percent of the respondents did not report their usual residence.

Educational attainment shows that the majority of respondents were college graduates or higher (49.7%), 41.9 percent were high school graduates, 2.3 percent were elementary graduates, while 6.1 percent of the respondents did not specify their educational attainment.

The customer satisfaction is measured through evaluating and assessing the quality and performance of service delivery of the Metro Manila outlets.

The service category is assessed based on prompt and timely processing of requests, frontline employee’s delivery of services, efficiency of procedures, and condition of outlet space or facilities.

The survey also showed an increasing trend of the overall satisfaction rating from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021 with 96.4 percent of the respondents saying that they were very satisfied or satisfied with the services being offered in the PSA Metro Manila outlets.

Valenzuela CRS outlet gained the highest satisfaction rating (100%) among the CRS outlets followed by the CRS outlets in Caloocan and Muntinlupa with 99.1 percent each. On the contrary, Central Outlet with the highest number of clients per day got the lowest satisfaction rating with 91.0 percent.