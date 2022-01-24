Kaspersky tells ICT supply chains to look out for new wave of attacks in 2022

Cybersecurity and anti-virus solutions provider Kaspersky recently reported a growing trend in cybercriminal behavior – targeting high-profile ICT supply chains.

By taking advantage of the weaknesses of ICT vendors whenever cybersecurity measures are lowered to make way for digitization leaps, these malicious actors are monetizing this threat and are expected to be more frequent moving forward.

“In the last two years there has been a new wave of attacks that exploited critical vulnerabilities in the ICT supply chain. As threat actors evolve their techniques and tactics, we should expect supply chain attacks to be a growing trend in 2022 and beyond,” warned Kaspersky CEO Eugene Kaspersky.

Kaspersky added that the long-term goal would be making systems immune in such a way that an ICT supply chain component vulnerability will not affect the entirety of the system, whether this could be zero-day or some other form of vulnerability.

Industry and policy experts recently convened at the Kaspersky 4th APAC Online Policy Forum to discuss the solutions aimed at fortifying ICT supply chain resilience in the region.

CyberSecurity Malaysia CEO Dato’ Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab noted the urgency of these talks, especially with many nations around the globe recuperating from the pandemic and incorporating digital transformations as vital steps for recovery.

“The number of attacks on those working in the supply chain has increased, heavily targeted, more vulnerable and at-risk than ever before. Supply chain attack is difficult to handle due to its malware design which stays hidden among the infected system and user’s device,” he explained further.

By the end of the confab, all attendees agreed on the role of intelligence sharing and international cooperation in securing not just organizations or individuals, but nations as a whole. Kaspersky also noted that government regulations will also play a key role in critical infrastructure.