Landbank denies hack claim, says teachers tricked via phishing

The Land Bank of the Philippines clarified on Monday, Jan. 24, that its systems were not hacked following reports that alleged unauthorized transactions were experienced by two teachers who maintain payroll accounts with the state-owned bank.

An earlier story by Inquirer.net reported that Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC), a local organization of teachers, received information that “some teachers… lost at least P26,000 to P121,000 each after their Landbank accounts were allegedly hacked”.

But according to the initial investigation by Landbank, the devices of the teachers were hacked via phishing which compromised their personal information.

It did not say, however, what information were divulged by the teachers that allowed the money to be transferred from their Landbank account to the e-wallets of the fraudsters.

The bank said it has already reached out to the affected customers and is working on the resolution of the “isolated cases at the soonest possible time”.

“Landbank assures customers that their accounts and personal information remain safe, as the Bank maintains the highest level of security in all its systems,” it said.

“The Bank also advises the public to remain vigilant against phishing scams and all other forms of online banking fraud. Landbank reminds its customers to refrain from opening suspicious emails, links and attachments, and sharing your account and personal information. Official Landbank representatives will never ask for the critical financial information of customers.”