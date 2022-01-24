MSI to bring 12th Gen Intel laptops to PH

High-end gaming brand MSI today unveiled the complete lineup of its 12th generation Intel H processor-powered laptops across five different product series.

These laptops are made easily distinguishable from their predecessors with the addition of the company’s Meta-ready logo that signifies Metaverse compatibility in terms of performance.

All products announced during what MSI calls “MSIology: MSI Gameverse Virtual Event” are equipped with Intel Core i7 or above processors paired with at least an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 based on Ampere architecture.

When compared directly with the brand’s own previously released models, the 12th Gen Intel lineup offer a significant 30-45% jump in terms of CPU performance. These laptops will also be utilizing the new Phase Change Liquid Metal Pad thermal solution that is considered safer and more reliable than traditional liquid metal cooling.

The Stealth GS77 and GS66 represent the high-performance and lightweight design combo the Stealth GS series is known for, designed specifically for business gamers. Both laptops come with a new “core black” color scheme, zinc alloy hinge, six speakers, and up to 100W PD charging.

The Stealth GS66 12UG S-086PH and the Stealth GS66 12UG S-011PH will be available locally for P209,995 and P177,995 respectively.

Meanwhile, the MSI Stealth 15M introduces an urban style to the Core Black colorway weighing only at 1.8kg and with an 18.2mm thin chassis. The laptop is built for productivity users, as well as gamers, and is priced at P114,995.

The panoramic aurora lighting means that MSI has once again reinvigorated the Raider gaming powerhouse series with the launch of the MSI Raider GE76 and GE66. The newcomers can now achieve up to a total of 220W with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti via MSI OverBoost, and retails for P272,995 and P172,995 respectively.

During the pandemic lockdowns, gaming wasn’t the only area boosted. In fact, working from home became a prevalent scene across the globe, and with the MSI Vector GP76 and Vector GP66, MSI plans to meet the performance requirements of the hybrid workers – whether its technical calculation, engineering computations or complex design workloads.

This MSI laptop launch would not be complete without a design collaboration, and this time, the Crosshair 15 takes inspiration with Ubisoft’s newest FPS game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction. Crosshair 15 B12UG SZ-207PH and Crosshair 15 B12UG SZ-206PH feature Intel Core i9 processors and Cooler Boost 5 Technology, retailing at P156,995 and P135,995 respectively.

Finally, the titanium gray metal armor and contour lines for the fans of futuristic aesthetics are taken up a notch with the arrival of the MSI Pulse GL66, featuring Maarten Verhoeven design cues armor inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army. This laptop will retail for P114,995 locally.