Cordless vacuum maker ROIDMI enters PH market

ROIDMI, a manufacturer of cordless vacuum cleaner headquartered in China and is part of the Xiaomi ecosystem, has formally debuted in the local market.

Sold in over 80 countries, ROIDMI offers consumer products for different home needs, including a range of cordless vacuum cleaners.

ROIDMI X30 VX

The ROIDMI X30 VX has a 2-in-1 vacuum and wipes cleaning function. The wipe function serves two purposes — dry mopping and wet wiping of floors. It has a 120,000 rpm digital brushless motor with a suction power of 150W while the mops rotate at 200 rpm with a wiping speed of 10m2/min.

It has high-capacity power lithium batteries and can run for 80 minutes on eco mode, 35 minutes on standard mode, and 10 minutes on boost mode. It also comes with a one-button press self-cleaning station for a hands-free mop cleaning and drying experience.

ROIDMI X30 Pro

The ROIDMI X30 Pro synchronizes vacuuming, mopping and sterilizing, because of the ZiWei Sterilization System. It has a NEX-V roller brush perfect for vacuuming floors and carpets and a magnetic water tank module that can be attached when mopping. The ZiWei Sterilization System sterilizes the floor so your home stays clean and free from viruses.

The ROIDMI X30 Pro, which has a runtime of 70 minutes, also has a LED light that illuminates dark areas and corners for full visibility.

ROIDMI X20

The ROIDMI X20 is a 2-in-1 function vacuum cleaner that can simultaneously vacuum and mop. It has a 120,000 rpm digital brushless motor and a runtime of 65 minutes. It comes with a NEX-V roller brush suitable for vacuuming floors and carpets.

It also has a magnetic water tank module that can be attached when mopping. It also has an LED light that illuminates when cleaning dark areas and corners for full visibility.

ROIDMI X20

The ROIDMI X20 is a lightweight model with the main unit weighing only 1.5kg with a 270 0 handle design for easier and comfortable use. The S2 incorporates a 110,000 rpm digital brushless motor and a 130W strong suction power.

It has a soft roller brush suitable for vacuuming floors and carpets. It has a magnetic water tank module that can be attached when mopping. This vacuum cleaner has a runtime of 60 minutes on eco mode, 40 minutes on standard mode and, 10 minutes on boost mode.

ROIDMI Z1 Air

The ROIDMI Z1 Air integrates a 100,000 rpm digital brushless motor which provides 110W suction power. At 1.55kg, it is lightweight so it is convenient for single-hand use. The Z1 Air has a runtime of 60 minutes on a single charge.

The ROIDMI models have a multi-layer air filtration system that traps the previously vacuumed dust and prevents it from being released back into the air. It also comes with a wall-mount dock which can be used for charging and storage purposes.

Also comes with supporting accessories such as the crevice tool, wide nozzle, extension hose, mattress brush among other tools to meet most home cleaning needs.

The ROIDMI X30 VX, X30 Pro, X20, and S2 cordless vacuum cleaners have LED display screens and all support the ROIDMI smart app connection to the mobile phone via Bluetooth. The app connection enables the user to check the main unit power, cleaning time, dust full and filter replacement reminders through the app.

All ROIDMI vacuum cleaners can be purchased at the brand’s Flagship Store in Lazada and the Official Store in Shopee Mall. For more information, you may visit RoidmiPH Facebook page.