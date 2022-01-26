DOST seeks proposals for P6.79-B worth of R&D projects in 2024

The Department of Science and Technology Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) is seeking to target P6.79 billion to fund a total of 304 research projects for 2024.

Of the 304 research projects, 204 will be funded through the PCIEERD Grants-in-Aid (GIA) worth P3.25 billion and 100 will be funded under the DOST Grants-in-Aid (GIA) worth P3.54 billion.

This covers 21 priority areas, namely: Energy; Construction; Utilities; Transportation; Food; Process; Mining and Minerals; Metals and Engineering; Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology; Optics and Photonics; Information and Communication Technologies; Electronics; Artificial Intelligence (AI); Space Technology Application; Convergence of Emerging Technologies/Industry 4.0 and Smarter Cities; Environment; Disaster Risk Reduction-Climate Change Adaptation (DRR-CCA); Unmanned Vehicle System; Creative Industries (Game, Animation, and Film), Creative Industries; and Science Communication.

Researchers may submit their proposals from March 1 to 31, 2022 via the DOST Project Management Information System (DPMIS).

“We encourage our researchers and innovators to answer our call. The pandemic has put almost everything at a standstill, thus the need to continuously make solutions through science-backed projects that would aid us to bounce back in the new normal,” Enrico C. Paringit, DOST-PCIEERD executive director said.

Paringit added that this funding opportunity primarily encourages S&T collaboration and applied research among Higher Education Institutes (HEIs), government Research and Development Institutes (RDIs), and non-profit S&T networks and organizations seeking funding for their R&D/S&T initiatives.

The announcement for the approved proposals will be made on June 8, 2022.