Toyota raring to introduce all-new Raize in PH

Carmaker Toyota Motor Philippines has released teasers for its soon-to-be-launched Toyota Raize, an all-new model that customers can inquire in local dealerships on how to get listed for reservations.

The 5-seater SUV comes in 4 variants: 1.0 Turbo CVT, 1.2 G CVT, 1.2 E CVT, and 1.2 E MT, and starts at a retail price of P746,000 up to P1,036,000.

It comes in gray and silver metallic colors, but red is also available for the G CVT variant. The Turbo CVT variant exclusively offers two-tone colors including white and black, turquoise and black, and yellow and black.