House bill on ‘motorcycles-for-hire’ hurdles second reading

In a big boost to motorcycle ride-hailing apps, the House of Representatives has approved on second reading a proposed law that would allow companies like Angkas to formally operate in the country.

Photo from Angkas

Motorcycle ride-hailing apps allowed to operate on a temporary basis in Metro Manila roads under the government’s motorcycle taxi pilot study.

Under House Bill 10571 or the proposed “Motorcycles-for-Hire Act”, the operation of motorcycles as an alternative mode of public transport would now be allowed and regulated by the government.

For this matter, the Department of Transportation (DOTr), upon the recommendation of the Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) would be tasked to prescribe the standards and specifications of motorcycles that may be allowed to operate, taking into consideration the safety of riders and passengers.

The bill aims to protect passengers from overcharges by mandating operators to adhere to a fare structure determined by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Meanwhile, the lower chamber also approved on second reading House Bill 10658, which allows law enforcement agencies to use advanced technologies, such as court-authorized wiretaps, in investigating child trafficking and online sexual exploitation.

When enacted into law, the government would be directed to seek assistance from private entities that by the nature of their business activities may encounter suspected trafficking situations.