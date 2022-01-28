Cloud-based logistics platform announces PH expansion

The Covid-19 pandemic caused several distribution challenges across many industries – from industrial manufacturing to construction, and several business sectors are seeing a billion-dollar market opportunity for logistics transport services with the rise of e-commerce.

In the Philippines, the pandemic spurred a whopping 93% growth in gross merchandise value: from US$9 billion in 2020 to US$17 billion in 2021. According to global logistics technology provider, this industry is ripe for digital disruption and needs to keep pace with the growth to meet the exponential demand.

With Zyllem’s cloud-based software, customers are able to operate their entire logistics distribution network from a centralized platform that boosts customer feedback, reduces costs by up to 30%, and leaves room for scaling.

Some of Zyllem’s local clients include healthcare services provider Zuellig Pharma, healthcare distribution partner Metro Drug Inc., logistics firm Airspeed, and one-stop grocery distribution company Suy Sing.

Zyllem’s chief operations officer and co-founder Lisa Nguyen shared the company’s intention to garner more Filipino clients in need of an end-to-end cloud software solution that allows a greater level of customization and management.

“Southeast Asia’s digital economy has been spurred on by the rapid pace of digitalization from consumers and businesses and has witnessed unprecedented acceleration by the pandemic. Zyllem is poised to capitalize on this growth as more businesses are seeing the necessity to provide better and faster services, and look to optimize their logistics network to meet their customer’s orders,” said Nguyen.

She further explained that the digital economy of the Philippines, which she describes as one of the fastest in the region in terms of growth, is an important market for Zyllem to achieve its goals.

Despite the country’s unique logistical challenges, Zyllem is prepared to help local businesses digitize their logistics network, move away from legacy systems, optimize distribution, provide real-time analytics, and integrate seamlessly with existing apps and tools.