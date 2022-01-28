Xiaomi intros global version of Note 11 series

All four devices in the latest Redmi Note 11 lineup is set to be released for international markets according to electronics brand Xiaomi. The Redmi Note 11 series – comprising of the 108MP shooter Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, the 4G Redmi Note 11 Pro, the Redmi Note 11S with a beefy 5000mAh battery, and the vanilla Redmi Note 11, will introduce camera upgrades, more capable hardware, quicker charging speeds, and better displays.

Save for the basic Redmi Note 11 version, all three mobile phones will feature 108MP primary sensors designed to perform as well in low-lit scenarios as it does in daytime.

This Samsung HM2 sensor also achieves higher levels of dynamic range and color reproduction with the help of dual native ISO, and captures clearer images with more details even when zoomed in by leveraging on 9-in-1 pixel binning technology.

All three are also equipped with a 16MP front-facing camera that can capture Full HD quality videos at 30 frames-per-second, or HD quality at 30 frames-per-second as well.

Alongside these four mobile devices, Xiaomi also launched its newest Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series with retail prices starting at P6,999.

The Redmi Note 11 series headline with up to 120Hz of screen refresh rate and touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz in either 6.67-inch and 6.43-inch screens, and up to 1200 nits of brightness for better visibility in a bright outdoor setting.

Another staple for the Redmi Note 11 series is the dual linear speakers located at the top and bottom of each device. All four devices also come with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery with turbo charging.

Prices for the Redmi Note 11 are still yet to be announced before the local launch by February 11.