Landbank welcomes NBI probe on alleged phishing scam

The Land Bank of the Philippines said on Saturday, Jan. 29, it welcomes the investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on the alleged phishing schemes that victimized some teachers, following an order issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the NBI to immediately intervene on the matter.

Photo from Landbank

Landbank president and CEO Cecilia C. Borromeo said the state-owned bank is also coordinating with the Department of Education (DepEd) for the list of teachers who were reportedly victimized through phishing, even as Landbank conducts its own investigation into their accounts.

“We will actively participate in this investigation and extend full cooperation to the NBI with the end in mind of further securing our depositors’ hard-earned money. We are also reaching out to the affected teachers and conducting an internal investigation on their complaints. In the meantime, we assure our clients and the general public that Landbank’s systems remain stable and secured,” said Borromeo.

Meanwhile, Landbank said part of the security measures it is implementing is the use of the client’s mobile number to receive One-Time Passwords (OTPs) in authenticating digital financial transactions when using the Landbank Mobile Banking App or iAccess. Email has been removed as an alternative way to authenticate transactions.

The bank said clients with outdated mobile phone numbers linked to their online banking accounts must update their phone number with Landbank. They are advised to visit the iAccess website, download and fill out the enrollment form, and send the completed form to their branch of account with a copy of a valid ID. They may also use the self-service option found in the iAccess to update their iAccess profile.

Landbank has advised the public to remain vigilant against phishing scams and all other forms of online banking fraud, and to refrain from opening suspicious emails, links and attachments, and sharing of account and personal information.