Motorola’s 8K snapper arrives in PH

Motorola, Lenovo’s smartphone manufacturing subsidiary, is finally bringing the Edge 20 series to local shores starting with two premium devices from the roster of what the brand markets as its “most powerful” camera system to date – the moto edge 20 pro and moto edge 20 fusion.

These two smartphones are designed for content creators and Motorola aims to attract users with the video recording capabilities of both units. The cheaper of the two, the moto edge 20 fusion, boasts up to 4K quality recording at 30 frames-per-second or Full HD at a high 120 frames-per-second.

The pricier moto edge 20 pro takes videography up a notch by producing 8K quality scenes at 24 frames-per-second, or fluid 4K moments at 60 frames-per-second. Both are equipped with a large 108MP main sensor, but the pro version gets a dedicated periscope lens and higher resolution wide-angle shooter.

With the periscope camera, the moto edge 20 pro can capture 50x lossless images, boosted by ultra-pixel technology that allows 9x light sensitivity. Both devices offer the same 32MP front-facing “selfie” camera with dual capture, but only the pro version shoots 4K quality which is a plus point for social media savvy users.

There is plenty of room for apps and content on the moto edge 20 fusion since its 128GB internal memory capacity can be expanded with a microSDXC. While the moto edge 20 pro has double that amount at 256GB, it does not come with its own memory card tray.

Both devices run the Android 11 platform out of the box, and are powered by 7nm processors – the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip for the moto edge 20 pro, and the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC for the moto edge 20 fusion. The pro version is able to handle a little bit more than the fusion since it comes with 12GB of RAM versus the latter’s 8GB.

The display situation on the two phones is identical hardware-wise, and only the refresh rate differs from the two, with the more premium moto edge 20 pro getting the 144Hz refresh rate upgrade. The two devices use OLED panels with 6.7-inches of screen real estate.

One area that the fusion performs better than the pro is in terms of battery size, although the charging rate is the same at 30W capacity. The moto edge 20 pro only comes with a 4500mAh built-in battery, while the moto edge 20 fusion has a larger 5000mAh battery.

Available in all participating Lenovo Experience Stores and authorized mobile resellers, as well as dedicated Motorola kiosks located in SM Megamall and SM North Edsa, the moto edge 20 pro and moto edge 20 fusion retails for P29,995 and P16,995 respectively.