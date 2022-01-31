VST-ECS is first Amazon Web Services distributor in PH

Tech distributor VST-ECS Philippines said it has become the first local distributor of Amazon Web Services (AWS) after joining the AWS Distribution Program.

VST-ECS said it will offer AWS’s portfolio of cloud services to technology and system integration partners in the country, helping them access and use AWS capabilities, resell solutions, and expand customer reach, locally and globally.

The AWS Distribution Program allows AWS partners to work with AWS distributors to leverage their go-to-market support, offload billing and operations, receive funding benefits, and gain technical expertise.

Through the AWS Distribution Program, VST-ECS will be able to guide and provide support to its partners on go-to-market strategies, customers’ cloud adoption journeys, gap analysis, cloud operating models, cloud business value, billing, and assistance, among other benefits.

This expected to bring a new wave of cloud adoption as partners will be able to acquire important skillsets on how to effectively sell cloud solutions, understand the complex billing process, and tap needed resources to upskill or reskill their workforce.

VST-ECS said customers can leverage on its technical capabilities, along with the AWS services it provides, to scale their own businesses in a simple, flexible, and cost-effective way.

“Becoming an AWS Distributor is a great opportunity for us and our channel partners to use AWS cloud technologies and capabilities in architecting digital transformation journeys. Being part of the AWS Partner Network (APN) Program, we can provide our solution partners with access to a global knowledge base, consulting services, skillsets, and AWS expertise to guide customers on their cloud readiness, architect the appropriate migration strategy, maximize cloud investments, and most importantly grow their cloud business,” said Jimmy D. Go, president and CEO of VST-ECS.

The addition of AWS further expands VST-ECS’ portfolio of cloud offerings to address private, public, and hybrid cloud requirements.