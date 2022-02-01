LA-based Pinay raises funds for ‘Odette’ victims via collage art

LA-based Filipina artist Crista Quintos is helping raise funds for the victims of Typhoon Rai, locally known as Odette, through a collage series of prints centered on climate change awareness.

She has partnered up with local organizations For Our Farmers Inc., Lokal Lab, and Aksyon ng Kabataan Organization to distribute the proceeds of the fundraiser.

Prints and posters of Quintos’ collage series are available for purchase on artandmindstudios.com for P500 each with 100% of the profit from February 7 to February 21, 2022 going directly to victims of Typhoon Rai.

Super Typhoon Rai has now claimed over 350 lives since it ripped through the Philippines, leaving at least 515 injured and 56 still missing as of December 22, 2021.

Typhoon Rai has ripped down homes, trees, and power cables along its paths, bringing with it heavy rain, widespread flooding and landslides, leaving communities destroyed and hundreds of thousands homeless.

For this fundraiser, Quintos is collaborating with a few local organizations that have been on ground and aiding relief efforts since Typhoon Rai struck.

For Our Farmers has helped 812 families from Bohol, Misamis, Cagayan de Oro, and Negros through provision of relief goods, hygiene kits, and crop-subsidies, with P723,919.75 raised as of December 27, 2021. Lokal Lab has served 52,605 meals in over 45 barangays in areas affected by the typhoon while Aksyon ng Kabataan Organization raised P3,711,102.60 in donations as of December 23, 2022.

“Seeing the news [about Typhoon Rai] plastered on the TV screens of sunny Los Angeles, I felt so distant from the place I call home. Seeing the stark contrast between where I live now and where I grew up was glaring,” said Quintos.

“That’s why I decided to create this climate change collage series; not only do I hope to raise funds for those in need, but also raise awareness to those who are not directly affected by climate change emergencies to take part in the responsibility of reforming change”

Quintos added, “My hope is that people that purchase these prints leave with a token of appreciation for their generous donation as well as a reminder of the truths of climate change.”

Donation channels to help Typhoon Rai victims are also open to in-kind donations through each of the organizations’ donation channels, which can be found on each of their social media channels.