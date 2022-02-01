Survey: Data privacy awareness in PH up 25% in 2021 from 13% in 2017

Based on a recent survey commissioned by the National Privacy Commission (NPC), public awareness and knowledge on the Data Privacy Act (DPA) grew from 13% in 2017 to 25% in 2021.

Image from the PSRC survey

However, most of those with Internet access still lack awareness on Internet security, with only 9% awareness of appropriate social media usage.

The nationwide survey conducted by the Philippine Survey and Research Center (PSRC) was held from October to November 2021.

The survey found that data privacy awareness is concentrated in the National Capital Region (NCR), balance Luzon and urban areas, where Internet ownership, or those who own or have access to the Internet, is highest.

Furthermore, the survey also found that dissemination of information through social media channels (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, YouTube) and television contributed to the growth of public awareness and knowledge.

Awareness of the DPA has a significant effect on how respondents perceive the relevance of data privacy. The survey found that individuals who consider the DPA relevant are aware of data privacy and can effectively articulate how it protects one’s information. Conversely, those who find the DPA irrelevant lack data privacy awareness.

To address the continuous need to increase data privacy awareness, the NPC said it plans to utilize a grassroots approach.

“The National Privacy Commission recognizes the importance of continuously promoting data privacy awareness, most especially in locations such as rural areas and those in the lower economic classes. Therefore, we are planning to focus our efforts in increasing data privacy and protection awareness, which in effect will educate and empower data subjects, making them less vulnerable to data privacy abuses,” privacy commissioner John Henry D. Naga said.

“Heightened awareness and familiarity with data privacy concepts and the DPA is essential in improving public satisfaction, trust, and engagement with the NPC,” Naga added.

The survey found that respondents are satisfied with the NPC, showing a 41% satisfaction and 36% trust rating, with NCR, Mindanao, urban areas, ABC sector, and younger segments registering high scores.