Tablet, Chromebook shipments slowed in Q4 but saw solid growth for 2021

Worldwide tablet shipments reached 46 million units during the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), posting a decline for the second time since the pandemic began in 2020. Shipments declined 11.9% year over year in 4Q21 as demand slowed, according to research firm IDC.

For the full year 2021, total tablet shipments were up 3.2% year over year and reached 168.8 million units, the market’s highest level since 2016. Meanwhile, Chromebook shipments declined 63.6% year over year in 4Q21, but managed to grow 13.5% for the full year.

“Though 2021 was a great year for the tablet market, shipments have begun to decelerate as the market has moved past peak demand across many geographies,” said Anuroopa Nataraj, senior research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

“However, shipments in the near future will remain above pre-pandemic levels as virtual learning, remote work, and media consumption remain priorities for users.”

“Much of the initial demand for Chromebooks has been satiated in primary markets like the US and Europe and this has led to a slowdown in overall shipments. However, Chromebook demand in emerging markets has seen continued growth in the past year,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

“Supply has also been unusually tight for Chromebooks as component shortages have led vendors to prioritize Windows machines due to their higher price tags, further suppressing Chromebook shipments on a global scale.”