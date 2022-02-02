Fujifilm expands A4 printer lineup with 12 new products

Fujifilm Business Innovation, the joint venture partnership between photography firm Fujifilm Holdings and document management company Xerox, recently announced 12 new A4 multifunction devices and printers that will officially be available locally starting February 2.

These new devices are designed with different office sizes in mind and prioritizes compact form factors equipped with capable 24ppm (colored) and 34ppm (monochrome) print productivity while still being able to fit in limited workspaces, as well as mid-range models for users that require a higher print productivity level at around 38ppm (colored) and 47ppm (monochrome).

All members of the ApeosPort and ApeosPort Print series feature a dedicated document feeder for one-pass two-sided scanning, a standard two-sided printing mode, a paper and toner-saving presetting called “Eco Mode”, and Wi-Fi connection compatibility.

The C3830SD features the same print efficiency of 38ppm for both colored and monochrome pages. Users can utilize its 4.3-inch color touch panel to access its multiple functions, use high-speed two-sided scanning for easier convenience, and use the device longer with its large capacity feeding tray that accommodates 650 sheets.

Meanwhile, the C3320SD prints at a lower 33ppm rate for both monochrome and color pages, but gets the same color touch panel seen on the C3830SD, 650-sheet feeding tray, and optional Wi-Fi connectivity.

The C2410SD is the final member among the ApeosPort and ApeosPort Print lineup with color print. This lightweight and compact printer achieves a reasonable 24ppm print productivity, but only gets a smaller 2.8-inch color touch panel. However, this unit comes with built-in Wi-Fi out of the box.

For the monochrome products, only the 4730SD and 4020SD arrive with color touch panels. The former can store up to 650 sheets and print at 47 ppm capacity, while the latter only prints at 40ppm. The entry-level and compact 3410SD, on the other hand, still clocks at a decent 34ppm and comes with Wi-Fi connection out of the box.