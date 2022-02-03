Eastern Communications spending P3B for rural expansion in 2022

Telecommunications firm Eastern Communications said on Thursday, Feb. 3, that it has earmarked as much as P3 billion to put up telecommunications infrastructure in the countryside.

Eastern Communications said its technology and customer service are expected to become available soon in Legazpi City, Sorsogon City, Naga City, Bacolod City, and Dumaguete City by the first quarter of the year. Eastern is also expanding to Kalibo, Boracay, Zamboanga, Butuan, and Bohol by the second quarter.

In 2021, Eastern Communications was also able to complete the roll out of their services in areas such as Tuguegarao, Batangas, Lucena, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro and Davao City, to augment their existing coverage areas in Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Pampanga, Baguio and Cebu.

“As a communications and technology solutions partner, it is our ultimate goal to rally companies in different parts of the country to leverage technology, to be better, and to emerge in this pivotal year. This expansion will enable more businesses outside Metro Manila to accelerate their productivity, enhance their capabilities, and eventually provide more opportunities in their communities,” said Eastern Communications co-coordinator Vince Tempongko.

Among the company’s key products are Internet Direct Service for high-speed Internet, Eastern Cyber Defense for premium cybersecurity, and Eastern Cloud for work efficiency.

Eastern Communications’ nationwide expansion is also in line with key programs spearheaded by both the private and public sectors to decongest Metro Manila and empower emerging areas in the country where talent availability and ease of doing business are key strengths.

These programs include the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s “Digital Cities 2025” initiative with the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), which are geared towards inclusive growth and countryside development.

“Over the years, Eastern Communications has always been dedicated to improving our services and growing our footprint, so we are definitely looking forward to equip enterprise businesses as well as SMEs in regional areas with high-quality solutions that fit their needs,” said Eastern Communications co-coordinator Aileen Regio.