SG-based firm to build largest data center campus in PH

Singapore-based data center provider SpaceDC announced on Thursday, Feb. 3, that it will build the biggest data center campus in the Philippines, which will be located in Cainta in Rizal province.

The green data center, which will be fully powered with renewable energy such as wind and geothermal, is slated to open in 2022. The facility will be called MNL1.

At 43,000 square meters, MNL1 will be the largest hyperscale data center campus in the Philippines, and will deliver 72MW of critical power, according to SpaceDC.

With an outstanding PUE of 1.3, MNL1 will also lead in terms of energy efficiency and design, to minimize carbon footprint, it added.

“The Philippines ranks second in terms of data center growth in Southeast Asia. With only 47MW of available capacity in the country it is a dramatically underserved market. We are excited to be a first mover in a new market where we see our customers are investing heavily in,” said SpaceDC CEO Darren Hawkins.

Ralph Davidvon, executive director for data center services at JLL, the appointed project construction manager, said SpaceDC is in the right place at the right time to take advantage of the strong customer interest in the Philippines.

“MNL1’s design is setting new standards in terms of technology, quality and operational excellence in the Philippines,” he said.