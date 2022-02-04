All-new Toyota Raize compact SUV formally debuts in PH

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has formally launched the all-new Toyota Raize – a vehicle designed for those who want to experience an SUV but are also looking for a vehicle that’s compact and easy to drive.

The new SUV comes in four variants with retail price starting at P746,000, with options ranging from a 1.2 E Manual Transmission to the 1.0 Turbo-charged CVT.

The Toyota Raize, including its platform and powertrain unit, is newly developed. It runs on a 3-cylinder, in-line, 12-valve DOHC with VVT-i engine for the Turbo CVT variant, and Dual VVT-i for the G CVT, E CVT, and E MT variants.

On the outside, the 1.0 Turbo CVT and 1.2 G CVT variants bear a split-type LED headlamps with line guide, while the 1.2 E CVT and 1.2 E MT variants sport halogen headlamps, with daytime running lights available for all variants.

Depending on the variant, drivers can enjoy a keyless entry with either push start or rotary type ignition system.

Right inside, customers are greeted with leather and silver ornament (1.0 Turbo CVT and 1.2 G CVT &) or a urethane and silver ornament (1.2. E CVT and 1.0 E MT) steering wheel, while resting on a comfortable seat with illuminated entry system for all variants. The 5-seater compact vehicle also comes with a roomy cargo space that can carry anything from the essential to the recreational.

The Toyota Raize also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto running on an 8” or 9” Display Audio with up to 6-speaker system (for the Turbo and G variant). It also has two USB charging ports and a 12-volt accessory outlet.

The all-new Raize comes with safety technologies that helps keep potentially dangerous situations at bay. All models come with Vehicle Stability Control & Hill Start Assist, as well as Back Sonars.

The 1.0 Turbo CVT variant comes with a Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, additional front side and curtain airbags, and front clearance sonars. Both the Turbo CVT and G CVT variants come with a back monitor.

The All-New Toyota Raize is available in three colors – Gray Metallic, and Silver Metallic. Red finish is available exclusively for the 1.2 G CVT variant. While two-tone combination is available for the Turbo CVT variant – White pearl and Black, Turquoise Mica Metallic and Black, Yellow and Black. Price starts at P746,000.

Reservations are now currently accepted, and deliveries start February 4, 2022.