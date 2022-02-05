Epson PH intros latest 4K resolution home theater laser projector

Epson Philippines is expanding its home projector range with the launch of EH-LS12000B – its latest 4K resolution home theater laser projector.

Designed to deliver an immersive big-screen entertainment for movie nights and competitive gaming, the EH-LS12000B promises to impress with the delivery of rich detailing and colors to recreate larger-than-life cinematic experience from home.

Representing Epson’s premium range for home projectors, the EH-LS12000B achieves up to 8.3M pixels, allowing users to enjoy movies in high definition in a dedicated home theater set up in the comfort of their own homes.

Its new 4K image processing chip delivers 4K resolution that will offer home cinema enthusiasts with high-quality and crystal-clear images without distortion.

Not only does this model have HDR10+ High Dynamic Range for extra details, depth, as well as natural and richer colors, its HDMI 2.1 port connectivity and low input lag time of under 20ms also means even hardcore gamers will be enthused by 4K resolution that supports up to 120fps.

This technology allows precise display reaction times to support a wide range of gaming and entertainment applications and devices, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Featuring a brightness of 2,700 lumens color/white brightness, the 3LCD technology utilized by the EH-LS12000B produces balanced and true-to-life colors, while the HDR10+ High Dynamic Range accentuates dynamic detail without the rainbow effect for a comfortable home-viewing experience.

Supporting Calman calibration solutions, the EH-LS12000B is able to deliver high standards of color accuracy. In-built functions also include the Scene Adaptive Gamma mode, which increases contrast levels to enhance the luminance of the brightest white and the deepest black without over exposure.

Powered by a laser light source instead of a conventional lamp, this model is designed to be incredibly long lasting and is maintenance-free for up to 20,000 hours, while producing less exhaust heat and low power consumption for energy efficiency.

Flexible and easy installation is also possible with powered 2.1x optical zoom, powered focus, and motorized lens shift. With the patented front exhaust design and a wider lens shift, users can confidently install the EH-LS12000B on shelves or even in spaces that are not perfectly aligned against the wall or projection screen.

“With the launch of our latest top of the range 4K home theater laser projector, the EH-LS12000B truly elevates the typical home movie viewing to an enthralling and wholly immersive cinematic experience with its high image quality and flexibility, while also being an ideal choice for gamers with its low lag times,” said Eduardo Bonoan, marketing division head of Epson Philippines.