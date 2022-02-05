Positive reception for Chimeraland pushes devs to add more servers

Chimeraland is one of the newest online open-world fantasy sandbox games out there that adds a new twist to attract players from around the world – a vast open-world setting set in a globe-shaped map that it calls “glopen world.”

The game is in its initial five-country launch that includes the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. Because of its popularity and large active player base, Chimeraland has opened additional servers since its January 6 launch.

Available for both Android and iOS devices, the game can also be played on PC platform. Its player community continues to grow in Facebook, as well as Discord where its official channel has grown to over 10,000 members.

Unlike traditional role-playing games, Chimeraland players have the freedom to choose which among the different character races they can begin their journey with. The same style applies to gameplay, since weapons eventually lose durability and cannot be repaired after a certain amount, players can mix and match which weapons to use.

Weapons are categorized as Melee, Ranged, and Special. Players who were present in Chimeraland’s closed beta test recommend using the Pipa for continuous healing even when fighting, the free royal sword for quick-paced damage, or a flash firearm for hunting beasts.

“From our perspective, it has been so exciting to see what the player base has come up with in the 10 days since the game’s launch. Players have been having fun simply creating, and many haven’t even explored other aspects of the game in much depth yet,” Phyllis Chen, game producer at Level Infinite – the publisher for Chimeraland.

Currently, there are four continents available in Chimeraland but players are welcome to travel to outer space as well where players even built their homes on the surface of asteroids. Only in central mount, however, can players clash against other players.

“We think the creativity of our users will only improve as time goes on, and we are amazed at some of the awesome creations our players have already come up with. We look forward to the future as the player base continues to grow and Chimeraland is rolled out in other markets over the coming year,” Chen added.

There are still plans from Level Infinite in terms of optimization and additional content. Chimeraland is also set to launch in more countries for the coming months.