Huawei’s new flagship smartphones reach PH shores

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei recently announced the pre-order period for its latest smartphone products to hit the Philippine markets – the Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pocket premium flagships.

The brand designed the newest additions to the P-series with aesthetics and mobile photography in mind, dubbing the P50 Pro as its “Flagship King” and the P50 Pocket as a “the most beautiful foldable smartphone” the company has produced to date.

With the new dual-matrix camera design, the P50 Pro stands out from its predecessors. Behind this new aesthetic element, the P50 Pro packs camera upgrades like the True-Chroma Image Engine with an elevated ambient light sensing system for P3 wide colour gamut for high level color reproduction and accuracy.

The new camera module also receives the XD Optics feature brought by Huawei’s Fusion Pro image engine for improved photo clarity while the 64MP periscope telephoto camera enables users to achieve up to 200x zoom range.

The aesthetics for both devices are made in collaboration with haute couture designer Iris van Herpen. The slim body on the P50 Pro is lightweight at the same time, while the curved edges make it comfortable to hold on hand.

The Huawei P50 Pocket, meanwhile, brings a more eye-catching design and touts the brand’s fourth major breakthrough in hinge design ever since the inception of Huawei foldables.

In contrast to other foldable hinges, the “multi-dimensional” hinge on the P50 Pocket features a large bending radius but with smaller stress on the screen, a gap-less folding area with less convex on the back cover, and virtually no visible crease.

Both the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket run on the latest EMUI 12 built for the smart device ecosystem, and come pre-installed with Huawei’s own app store called “AppGallery.”

The Huawei P50 Pro is available in either Cocoa Gold and Golden Black colorways, and retails for P52,999. Meanwhile, the Huawei P50 Pocket comes in both Premium Gold and White colorways, and is priced at P86,999 and P69,999 respectively.