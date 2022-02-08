Garmin’s new vivomove smartwatch switches between analog and digital display

Wearable brand Garmin recently updated its fashionable smartwatch series with a hybrid model that combines the classic aesthetic of an analog timepiece and the feature-rich capabilities of a digital watch.

The vivomove Sport, which is now available in all Garmin Brand stores nationwide, packs a comprehensive arsenal of health-centric and wellness tools designed to help users keep track of stress, energy levels, sleep quality, and even breathing mindfulness.

These features also come in a stylish package made of fiber-reinforced polymer, available in either Ivory, Black, Cocoa, or Cool Mint colorways. Since the device uses the same Quick Release system, it gives users the freedom to select from a wide range of bands that Garmin offers.

“Garmin Philippines continues to expand its vivomove series, a unique product line within the Garmin wearable family, with the arrival of the entry-level vivomove Sport, making it more accessible to Filipinos in the country. With vivomove Sport, you can have the best of both worlds at a friendly price point,” said Garmin Asia director Scoppen Lin.

Although it tracks an extensive level of health-related data, the vivomove Sport operates like any modern smartwatch as well. It can connect to an Android or iOS smartphone and use smart notifications, send the user’s live location to emergency contacts with its built-in Incident Detection, help plan daily activities with a dedicated calendar screen, and link with the Garmin Connect app community.

The vivomove Sport retails for P9,595, and features hydration logging, sports apps, distance and pace tracking, and up to five days of battery life. The first 25 buyers will also receive either Figaro Gold Bracelets, Trina Gold Studs or Gabbie Huggies.