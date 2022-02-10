Samsung fuses Note and S-series features with new Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Electronics recently announced the forthcoming arrival of its latest flagship device — the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — which combines the productivity functions of the Note series and the camera and performance known for the S-series.

The brand calls the new Galaxy S22 Ultra as its “most powerful Ultra device” to date. Right off the bat, it will feature a built-in S Pen, upgraded “Nightography” and videography capabilities, and extended battery life.

In an earlier statement, Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business president TM Roh shared that for years, Samsung has converted the skeptics who thought the brand’s ideas were impossible.

Some of these include huge screens, an unnecessary stylus, and cameras that could capture pro-level photos in the dark. With the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung intends to redefine the mobile category for its premium smartphone offerings.

“At Samsung, we constantly push ourselves to raise the bar on our most premium devices. Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the S series and merges them for a truly unique mobile experience. This is a leap forward for mobile technology, setting a new standard for what a smartphone can be,” he added.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is being launched alongside Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. The S Pen found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes with its own improvements since it now has 70% lower latency compared to its predecessor.

Other features include Auto Framing mode for videos, Super Clear Glass for less flares in night shots, 100x zoom capability, a 4nm processor with AI and machine learning, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and 45W super-fast charging.

Pre-order period is ongoing until March 3, entitling customers with a P10,000 e-voucher used in the Samsung Online Store, a silicone case with strap worth P1,999 and a Lucky Box Strap.

On March 4, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will retail for P68,990 (128GB), P72,990 (256GB), and P80,990 (512GB). It will arrive in Burgundy, Green, Phantom White, and Phantom Black.