Peugeot PH lifts veil on new tech-enhanced Peugeot 3008 compact SUV

Peugeot Philippines added another SUV to its line-up with the launch on Friday, Feb. 11, of the new tech-enhanced Peugeot 3008 compact SUV.

“We are thrilled to launch the New Peugeot 3008 SUV, which is our next step in the revitalization of the Peugeot line-up in the Philippines. This vehicle is a leader in the compact SUV market with an outstanding commercial performance in Europe and internationally. We are confident that its success will carry on in the Philippines,” said Maricar Parco, Peugeot Philippines brand head.

The French carmaker said new Peugeot 3008 SUV embodies the best that the company has to offer in a five-seater SUV.

A new frameless grille symbolizes the increasingly modern style, while maintaining a fluid design, and extends with fins under the headlamps to connect all of the elements.

To emphasize the sportiness, shiny black side scoops and a painted tread plate have been included into the new bumper. The full LED front headlamps have been redesigned to be more aggressive with extended illuminated fang-like DRLs accented with a chrome tip.

At the rear, full LED lights display the 3D claws for a punchy light signature. Scrolling turn indicators light up sequentially for added visual clarity to pedestrians and other vehicles.

The lights are covered with a clear, smoked glass, extending the black boot lid on each side of the vehicle, which helps to visually widen the rear of the vehicle.

Completing the look are roof rails and 18-inch Los Angeles alloy wheels that add to the overall stylish appeal of the New Peugeot 3008.

Inside, the new Peugeot 3008 features premium finishes, leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless mobile phone charging pad, USB charging ports, and a spacious cabin that fits five adults.

An immersive driving experience awaits with the Peugeot i-Cockpit, which has been enhanced with bigger screens, configurable displays and a compact multifunction steering wheel for heightened response and improved agility.

The 12.3-inch digital head-up display, which is fully customizable and configurable, features a digital panel with high quality rendering for better readability and contrasts.

The new central infotainment touchscreen is 10-inches in size. The screen is high-definition and comes with a series of elegant toggle switches that allow direct and permanent access to comfort functions such as radio, air conditioning, 3D connected navigation with voice command, vehicle settings, telephone, mobile applications and hazard warning lights.

The New Peugeot 3008 includes all the latest generation of driving aids as part of its range of on-board technologies. Driver confidence is assured with a multitude of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Lane Keep Assistance, and Advanced Driver Attention Warning.

Further, the new Peugeot 3008 has been upgraded with anti-theft alarm, front parking sensors and power lift gate with foot control for added security, safety, and convenience.

The new Peugeot 3008 showcases the latest generation 1.6L Twin Scroll Turbo High Pressure (THP) engine that, coupled with a 6-speed Automatic Transmission, balances excellent performance with fuel efficiency. It features a high output of 165hp and 240Nm.

The new Peugeot 3008 SUV is assembled at the Stellantis manufacturing plant in Gurun, Malaysia. The company said all vehicles built in this plant undergo specific endurance and quality testing to meet the needs of customers in Southeast Asia.

The new Peugeot 3008, together with the Malaysian-built Peugeot 5008, endured a combined 300,000 kilometers of testing in the diverse local climate and environmental landscape.

Raoul Picello, Peugeot Philippines managing director, also announced that the company is making progress in its efforts to bring the brand closer to more Filipinos with the opening of new showrooms across the country in the coming months.

“Construction at our new dealership in Alabang is underway and we are on track to open in March. I can also confirm that Peugeot Cebu and Peugeot Davao will begin construction of their new facilities very soon,” said Picello.

“Customer response to our brand has been positive since we re-launched the company last January 17, and we look forward to continue this momentum with each new Peugeot vehicle and showroom that we will introduce to the Philippine market,” he added.

The new Peugeot 3008 5-seater SUV is priced at P2,090,000 and available in the following colors: Metallic Copper, Nera Black, Pearl White and Amazonite Grey.

The new Peugeot 5008 and new Peugeot 3008 are also on display at the Corte de las Palmas, Alabang Town Center, from February 11 to 28.