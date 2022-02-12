Digital game-based reading solution wins top prize at inaugural ‘Sustainathon’

A team composed of two students from the University of the Philippines College of Medicine and De La Salle University Manila bagged the top place for their game-based solution during the “TCS Sustainathon Philippines 2021” competition last January 28.

Through TCS Sustainathon Philippines 2021, tech firm Tata Consulting Services aims to encourage the Filipino youth in using technology to explore solutions for the education sector.

Students from various parts of the Philippines pitched their proposed solutions for the local theme. Among the submissions, 10 groups successfully made it to the finals.

The winning team, Read-IO Works, was composed of students Jose Javier Lasala and Janos Lance Tiberio. Their entry employed a deep learning-enabled, digital game-based reading intervention centered on phonics and oral reading fluency.

The invention allows evidence-based instruction as well as game-based assessments that is not only accessible for offline use, but leverages the gadget distribution initiatives of the Department of Education. With Read-IO, it’s possible to improve reading comprehension, spelling, letter-sound knowledge, and all the other indicators of literacy.

A team named SchoNEXT won second place. Prince Loven Abestano, Abe Apao, Esmael Amatonding, and Gwyneth Chiu created a solution that enables a distraction-free, student-centered virtual environment for studying.

As students study from their homes, an effective, self-regulated studying habit and system can go a long way — and this is what SchoNEXT aims to highlight with this virtual studying environment.

Third place went to GOLS: Gamified Online Learning Space submitted by Racquel Moran, Lance Sangcal, and Migs Ganzon. Their entry is about gamifying students’ online learning space which helps in initiating active thinking and peer-to-peer learning through interactive games.

The champion will receive P150,000 in cash prize, while the third and second placers will take home P50,000 and P100,000, respectively.

Many challenges and issues came to fore when the country’s education sector embraced distance and flexible learning amid the pandemic. Foremost of these are lack of resources, Internet access, and a clear and stable line of communication between teachers and students.

“TCS Sustainathon Philippines showed us the extensive knowledge and passion of the younger generation to deliver solutions to improve the current situation of our education sector. We, together with our partners, are all impressed with the work that we saw coming from these students and how they utilized technology for the better. We are looking forward to see what their initiatives can achieve and how these can help them and the country,” said TCS Philippines country head Shiju Varghese.

The champion and second placer will also compete against the Sustainathon winners from Singapore and Malaysia at the TCS Sustainathon Asean finals later this year.